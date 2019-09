Turns out Jerry Yang, Yahoo’s (YHOO) cofounder, ex-CEO, and now once again Chief Yahoo, went to President Obama’s inauguration.You remember Where’s Waldo, right? Let’s play Where’s Jerry! Can you find him in this New York Times high-res photo?



Too hard? Click through for a closer-up picture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.