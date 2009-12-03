Cool! Here's What Sports Illustrated Will Look Like On The Apple Tablet

Sports Illustrated revealed screen grabs — and a video demonstration — of what the magazine would look like on a tablet computer.



Readers can flip through the “pages” like they would the magazine, and so much more: They can rearrange stories and view a game photos, video footage from photo shoots (including The Swimsuit Edition). They can print, e-mail and share content via Facebook, among other capabilitiies.

It’s a cool gimmick — not to mention really cool looking — but is it more or less fantasy?

Strengths: A reader-friendly design. Advertisers will be able to measure reader data, which could lead to welcome profits in an unstable market for print magazines. If people pay to read the digitized SI, then that’s a huge coup and beacon of hope for the industry.

Weaknesses: Will people pay for sports content they can get online for FREE? If it’s high quality, then sure; but even the SI brand is not as powerful as it once was. So! The success of this experiment remains to be seen.

As fans of magazines, we hope this pans out — because Wired plans to launch a e-version too.

What do you think?

Flip through SI‘s Demo >





This is the cover! The tablet of contents Bam! E-reader shuffle! Flip through like a magazine Sports Illustrated, digitized! Yet, so familiar Share the story Check the stats! Watch a video demo

