11 Gorgeous Master Bedrooms Where Celebrities Sleep

Meredith Galante
Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

To survive the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, celebrities need a comfy — and sometimes opulent — place to rest.We decided to take a look inside some of the master bedrooms of celebrities who are currently trying to sell their homes or have just purchased a new pad.

Sean Combs currently owns this apartment in New York City's Park Imperial building. The master bedroom has amazing views for now, but they could soon be obstructed because of construction. Diddy is trying to unload the pad for $8.5 million.

Christoper Meloni and his wife have also been trying to unload their Park Imperial apartment. Their master bedroom has a private sitting room, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The apartment is on sale for $9.95 million.

Patrick Stewart just bought in Park Slope for $2.5 million. His new master bedroom has direct access to the roof deck.

Hillary Swank's Los Angeles home has a top-floor master suite that has a corner fireplace, arched windows, and a small ocean-view terrace. The home is currently listed for $9.5 million.

'Real Housewives' Star Adrienne Maloof sleeps in a master bedroom that looks like a Middle Eastern palace. Maloof is trying to sell her opulent Beverly Hills home for $26 million.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin sleep in this bedroom designed by Candace Barnes. The couple purchased the Los Angeles home in June for $11.6 million.

Jim Carrey's Malibu beachfront pad has a fireplace and balcony access in the master bedroom. Carrey is currently trying to sell the place for $14 million.

Justin Bieber bought this Los Angeles mansion in May for $6.5 million. The master bedroom features curves and arches in its architecture.

Celine Dion's current home actually has two master suites. Dion is trying to sell the Quebec residence for $29.3 million.

Joan Rivers' E. 62nd Street apartment in New York City is currently on sale for $29.5 million. The master bedroom has access to a terrace and a large walk-in closet.

Ashton Kutcher sleeps in this $10.8 million glassy mansion, which he bought in April. The home has a total of five bedrooms.

