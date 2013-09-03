Look Inside The $US30 Million Mansion Yahoo's Marissa Mayer (Allegedly) Just Bought

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and her husband, Zack Brogue, have bought a $US30 million Tudor-style mansion in San Francisco, according to

rumours in the city’s real estate circles.

If the rumours are true, her new neighbours will include Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Apple’s Jonathan Ive, and Zynga’s Mark Pincus.

But the new “Billionaire’s Row” location would mean Mayer will leave her current house in Palo Alto, which features a giant model of a local diner in the backyard. And it would also extend her commute considerably, as San Francisco is further away from Sunnyvale than Palo Alto is.

Take a look at the house in these marketing photos published by realtor Steven Gothelf of Pacific Union International.

It recently sold for about $US29.5 million. It was designed in 1922 by the San Francisco architect Frederick H. Meyer for Stetson G. Hindes. It has six bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths. The living room is 'ballroom-sized' and has a fireplace ... There is a 3,000+ bottle wine cellar ... Garage parking for four cars ... It occupies 11,000 square feet in total ... It has a butler's pantry and a catering room, plus a second kitchen on the lower floor. There is an office and a 'massage room.' The upstairs bedrooms have fireplaces too. Here's the 'chef's kitchen.' One upper floor room is a 'library/den' with fireplace and wet bar. The house has amazing views. Here's another one of those fireplaces. A heated outdoor swimming pool and spa are given privacy by its lush garden. Did we mention the views? Who wouldn't want to live here?

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.