Look Inside The $US30 Million Mansion Yahoo's Marissa Mayer (Allegedly) Just Bought

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and her husband, Zack Brogue, have bought a $US30 million Tudor-style mansion in San Francisco, according to
rumours in the city’s real estate circles.
If the rumours are true, her new neighbours will include Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Apple’s Jonathan Ive, and Zynga’s Mark Pincus.
But the new “Billionaire’s Row” location would mean Mayer will leave her current house in Palo Alto, which features a giant model of a local diner in the backyard. And it would also extend her commute considerably, as San Francisco is further away from Sunnyvale than Palo Alto is.
Take a look at the house in these marketing photos published by realtor Steven Gothelf of Pacific Union International.
