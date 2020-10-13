A luxurious new cruise ship looks like a floating Venetian palace, complete with Murano glass sculptures and 4 separate restaurants. Take a look inside.

Courtesy of Uniworld Boutique River CruisesA view of the water from a suite.
  • A new luxury vessel launching in 2021, the S.S. La Venezia, will take its guests on a 8-day cruise of the Venetian lagoon at a starting price of $US2,899 per person.
  • The ship’s interiors pay homage to Venice, as well as famed Italian design and textile house Fortuny.
  • It has four decks, three of which are named after different islands in Venice, and is decorated with brightly-coloured Murano glass.
  • Italy, like most of the European Union, is currently off limits for most US travellers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A new 321-foot-long luxury cruise ship, the S.S. La Venezia, is setting sail in Northern Italy in 2021, with its elegant interiors and decor mirroring the city it’s named after.

Courtesy of UniworldAn exterior look at the S.S. La Venezia.

According to a Uniworld press release shared with Insider, much of the ship’s aesthetic has also been inspired by famed textile company, Fortuny, and its legendary founder, Mariano Fortuny.

Courtesy of UniworldThe lobby of the ship.

The ship was created in partnership with Fortuny, per Uniworld. There are gardens and exhibitions on board the vessel that showcase the textile company’s work.

Courtesy of UniworldA chandelier light fixture in the lobby.

Per the company’s website, the ship is divided into decks each named after islands in Venice — Burano, Murano, and Torcello.

Courtesy of UniworldInside one of the ship’s suites.

It’s fitting that part of the ship’s decor includes brightly-coloured Murano glass sculptures, a glass-making method unique to the Venice island of Murano. And the nods to Venice don’t stop there.

Courtesy of UniworldA look inside one of the suites.

In a statement shared with Insider, Uniworld’s artistic director Toni Tollman said “every space has been crafted to expressly celebrate Venice.”

Courtesy of UniworldThe suites each come with a large, mirrored cabinet.

The four restaurants and bars offer menu items created with locally-sourced produce. They also feature live music and specialty cocktails.

Courtesy of UniworldLa Cantinetta restaurant.

In addition to multiple bars and restaurants, the ship also has a fitness centre and a space where guests can do their own laundry.

Courtesy of UniworldInside one of the many restaurants on the ship.

Tollman added that guests might also notice influences of Venice’s “landmark bridges in the patterns of the fabrics.”

Courtesy of UniworldA suite.

The ship will sail the 8-day “Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy” cruise and several of Uniworld’s longer travel packages that take travellers to other popular European cities like Milan, Zurich, and Innsbruck, according to Uniworld’s website.

Courtesy of UniworldInside the most expensive suite on board the S.S. La Venezia.

Prices to tour the Venetian Lagoon start at $US2,899 per person and can cost as much as $US17,000, per the company. The ship accommodates 126 guests.

Courtesy of UniworldThe sundeck.

As with many cities, the coronavirus pandemic decimated tourism in Venice. In July, Anna Momigliano of The New York Times reported that Venice tourism “may never be the same,” but that it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Courtesy of UniworldInside the most expensive suite on board the S.S. La Venezia.

Per Momigliano, locals in Venice were hopeful that a shift away from tourism would encourage investment in the city’s universities and research.

Courtesy of UniworldInside the most expensive suite on-board the S.S. La Venezia.

