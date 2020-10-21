Take a look inside one of Austin's 'weirdest' homes, a $2 million lake house that resembles a sand dollar from above

JPM Real Estate PhotographyThe Sand Dollar House is located on the shores of Lake Travis outside of Austin, Texas.
- An iconic lakefront home in Austin, Texas, that looks like a sand dollar from above has hit the market for $US2 million.
- Travel company Weird Homes Tour identifies the property as one of Austin’s weirdest homes.
- Called the Sand Dollar House, the home was designed in 1979 by a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright.
- Insider spoke with real estate agent Michelle Jones about the home. Jones shares the listing with Todd Grossman.
- Take a look inside the home, which boasts sweeping views of Lake Travis and decks galore.
A lakefront home dubbed an “Austin icon” by travel company Weird Homes Tour has hit the market for $US2 million.
Source: Weird Homes Tour
Perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Travis, the home is located about 20 miles from downtown Austin, Texas.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
From above, it resembles a sand dollar, or a flat, burrowing sea urchin.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
Designed in 1979 by architect John Covert Watson, an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright, the home is well known to boaters on Lake Travis, according to Weird Homes Tour.
Source: Weird Homes Tour
Liz Bradford, the home’s current owner who purchased the property in 2018, had dreamed about owning it since seeing it from a boat in college, local news outlet Austin 360 reported.
Source: Austin 360
Officially called the Sand Dollar House, the structure is also known locally as the Mushroom House, the Nautilus House, and the UFO House based on different interpretations of its shape, listing agent Michelle Jones told Insider.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
Built from steel and gunite, the home is an example of 1970s organic architecture, which sought to promote harmony between architecture and nature, according to Weird Homes Tour.
Source: Weird Homes Tour
Inside, custom sliding windows open up to multiple decks …
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
… and tear-drop-shaped skylights flood the white-washed living area with natural light.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
The home has “stood the test of time” and changed very little since 1979 beyond system and energy efficiency upgrades, Jones told Insider.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
A curved kitchen with a blue-tiled countertop protrudes out over a lower deck …
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
… and two of the bathrooms feature mosaic tile designs.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
“They are so incredible and retro … even more stunning in person,” Jones said of the bathrooms.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
A spiral staircase connects the main level to the sleeping quarters below.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
Like the upstairs, the three downstairs bedrooms also have sliding glass doors that open up to the outside.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
Lake views abound. Residents could watch the sun rise from bedside patio chaises …
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
… then watch sailboats pass by from one of the upstairs decks over coffee.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
Later in the day, they could follow stairs from the house down to the lake …
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
… then settle around an outdoor fireplace to watch the sun set.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
Between the views and the home’s unusual shape, Jones feels that the home is “truly unique,” she told Insider.
Source: Grossman & Jones Group
Bradford echoed the sentiment in conversation with Austin 360. “I feel like it’s a privilege to live here,” she said. “This house is very special.”
Source: Austin 360
