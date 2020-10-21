Take a look inside one of Austin's 'weirdest' homes, a $2 million lake house that resembles a sand dollar from above

Melissa Wiley
JPM Real Estate PhotographyThe Sand Dollar House is located on the shores of Lake Travis outside of Austin, Texas.
  • An iconic lakefront home in Austin, Texas, that looks like a sand dollar from above has hit the market for $US2 million.
  • Travel company Weird Homes Tour identifies the property as one of Austin’s weirdest homes.
  • Called the Sand Dollar House, the home was designed in 1979 by a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright.
  • Insider spoke with real estate agent Michelle Jones about the home. Jones shares the listing with Todd Grossman.
  • Take a look inside the home, which boasts sweeping views of Lake Travis and decks galore.
A lakefront home dubbed an “Austin icon” by travel company Weird Homes Tour has hit the market for $US2 million.

JPM Real Estate PhotographySand Dollar House aerial view.

Perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Travis, the home is located about 20 miles from downtown Austin, Texas.

Google MapsAn arrow shows the location of the Sand Dollar House.

From above, it resembles a sand dollar, or a flat, burrowing sea urchin.

JPM Real Estate PhotographySand Dollar House aerial view.

Designed in 1979 by architect John Covert Watson, an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright, the home is well known to boaters on Lake Travis, according to Weird Homes Tour.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyAerial view of the Sand Dollar House and Lake Travis.

Liz Bradford, the home’s current owner who purchased the property in 2018, had dreamed about owning it since seeing it from a boat in college, local news outlet Austin 360 reported.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of the Sand Dollar House from Lake Travis.

Officially called the Sand Dollar House, the structure is also known locally as the Mushroom House, the Nautilus House, and the UFO House based on different interpretations of its shape, listing agent Michelle Jones told Insider.

JPM Real Estate PhotographySand Dollar House exterior view.

Built from steel and gunite, the home is an example of 1970s organic architecture, which sought to promote harmony between architecture and nature, according to Weird Homes Tour.

JPM Real Estate PhotographySand Dollar House front entrance.

Inside, custom sliding windows open up to multiple decks …

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of the Sand Dollar House main living area.

… and tear-drop-shaped skylights flood the white-washed living area with natural light.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of the Sand Dollar house foyer.

The home has “stood the test of time” and changed very little since 1979 beyond system and energy efficiency upgrades, Jones told Insider.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of the Sand Dollar House living area.

A curved kitchen with a blue-tiled countertop protrudes out over a lower deck …

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of the Sand Dollar House kitchen.

… and two of the bathrooms feature mosaic tile designs.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of a Sand Dollar House bathroom.

“They are so incredible and retro … even more stunning in person,” Jones said of the bathrooms.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of a Sand Dollar House bathroom.

A spiral staircase connects the main level to the sleeping quarters below.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyBirds-eye view of the Sand Dollar House spiral staircase.

Like the upstairs, the three downstairs bedrooms also have sliding glass doors that open up to the outside.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of a Sand Dollar House bedroom.

Lake views abound. Residents could watch the sun rise from bedside patio chaises …

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of a Sand Dollar House bedroom patio.

… then watch sailboats pass by from one of the upstairs decks over coffee.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of a Sand Dollar House upstairs deck.

Later in the day, they could follow stairs from the house down to the lake …

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of stairs leading from the Sand Dollar House to Lake Travis.

… then settle around an outdoor fireplace to watch the sun set.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyView of a Sand Dollar House outdoor deck.

Between the views and the home’s unusual shape, Jones feels that the home is “truly unique,” she told Insider.

JPM Real Estate PhotographyExterior view of the Sand Dollar House at night.

Bradford echoed the sentiment in conversation with Austin 360. “I feel like it’s a privilege to live here,” she said. “This house is very special.”

JPM Real Estate PhotographyExterior view of the Sand Dollar House at night.

