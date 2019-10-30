The Porsche-designed 135-foot yacht a decade in the making just hit the market — here's a peek inside the futuristic 'spaceship on the water'

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons

The design team behind behind Porsche, the legendary automaker, is positioning the brand as a general authority on all things luxury by exploring different industries – like yachting. Its most recent endeavour? A distinctly futuristic-looking 135-foot catamaran called Royal Falcon One that just hit the market.

The motor yacht took 10 years to complete, according to Charter World. It was developed by Singapore-based Royal Falcon Fleet and built by Sweden-based Kockums shipyard.

The boat can accommodate 10 guests over five guest rooms, and it has a master suite with a private balcony. It also features other luxury amenities like an onboard bar, Jacuzzi, and tender garage.

Camper & Nicholsons holds the exclusive yacht listing and the price is available by application only. The listing agent, Hugo Van Schaik, deems Royal Falcon One to be “a spaceship on the water.”

Here’s a look inside the unique catamaran.

Royal Falcon One, the 135-foot luxury catamaran designed by Porsche, is finally on the water after 10 years of development and construction.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons







Camper & Nicholsons, Charter World

The sleek, aluminium vessel is now on the market for a listing price that is available upon application through Camper & Nicholsons.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons









Camper & Nicholsons



The luxury yacht has a cruising speed of roughly 15 knots and a maximum speed of 35 knots. It was specifically designed for low fuel consumption.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons









Camper & Nicholsons



The multi-hull and wide beam design facilitates a spacious and luxurious feeling throughout several decks.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons









Camper & Nicholsons



There is no shortage of indoor and outdoor areas for dining and relaxing. The interiors boast windows with panoramic views and furniture outfitted with fine leather.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons









Camper & Nicholsons



Other luxurious amenities include an onboard bar in the main saloon and a Jacuzzi on the top sun deck.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons









Camper & Nicholsons



The vessel can accommodate up to 10 guests and 10 crew members.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons The main corridor.









Camper & Nicholsons



The crew quarters are located below deck in the hulls. There are four guest cabins and one master suite.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons A guest cabin.









Camper & Nicholsons



The palatial master suite showcases windows that provide maximum light and ocean views …

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons The master suite.









Camper & Nicholsons



… as well as private deck space.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons The master suite's private deck.









Camper & Nicholsons



On top of all that, because mobility-oriented yacht toys are important, there is a tender garage hidden in the stern. Deployment and recovery is made easy by a crane.

Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons The stern.









Camper & Nicholsons



