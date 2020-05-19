New Zealand's most expensive home ever, a 2-floor penthouse that rises above the clouds and comes with a butler's kitchen, just hit the market. Here's a look inside.

- The Pacifica Super Penthouse, located on the top two floors of New Zealand’s tallest residential building, is on the market for $US24 million, Bloomberg first reported.
- If bought for its asking price, the penthouse will be most expensive single-family home sale ever recorded in New Zealand, beating a seven-bedroom home that sold in 2013 for $US23.6 million, according to Bloomberg.
- Buyers have the option to design the penthouse themselves or leave the interior design to the tower’s developers.
- Jason Gaddes and Scarlett Wood of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
- Take a look inside the Pacifica Super Penthouse, which rises above the clouds, looks out over Auckland’s harbour, and comes with a separate butler’s kitchen.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Pacifica Super Penthouse, located on the top two floors of New Zealand’s tallest residential building, is on the market for $US24 million.
Source: Bloomberg
The Pacifica tower is on track to open later this year in downtown Auckland. It will have 295 apartments.
Source: The Pacifica, The Pacifica
Occupying the 53rd and 54th floors, the Super Penthouse boasts sweeping views of Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour, and if sold at asking price, will be the most expensive home sale in New Zealand’s history.
Source: Bloomberg, Sotheby’s International Realty
The buyer can opt to design the penthouse themselves and purchase it at a slightly lower price, or have the developer follow through with its proposed layout.
Source: Bloomberg
Current plans for the 53rd floor propose an open-concept living area …
Source: Sotheby’s International Realty
… a conservatory …
Source: Sotheby’s International Realty
… as well as a luxury kitchen and dining area, complete with a butler’s kitchen, wine cellar, and tasting room.
Source: Sotheby’s International Realty
Plans for the 54th floor include a spa and sauna, five guest bedrooms, and a master bedroom with views for days.
Source: Sotheby’s International Realty
Foreign buyers interested in the penthouse are exempt from having to obtain approval by the Overseas Investment Office, the developer’s New Zealand manager Elizabeth Scott told Bloomberg. Scott also said that 85% of the building’s apartments have already been sold.
Source: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.