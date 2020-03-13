I toured a Brooklyn 'social club' for people of colour that has its own theatre and offers group therapy sessions. Here's what it was like inside the trendy offices that could be the future of coworking spaces.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Naj Austin, 28, founded Ethel’s Club in January 2019.

Ethel’s Club was created by Naj Austin on January 1, 2019.

It’s a social and wellness club focused on people of colour.

Austin created the space after wishing their were more spaces for people of colour to hang out and access mental health and wellness resources.

Business Insider got an up-close look at the space.

Naj Austin, 28, was going through a personal crisis in 2018.

She was amid a big breakup and was looking for another apartment in New York City. “Everything in my life was changing,” she told Business Insider.

When she tried to find a black, female therapist or wellness resources for black women, she found the options were few and far between.

That’s when the idea of Ethel’s Club – a social and wellness space centered around people of colour and allies – was born. She wanted to create a space around the idea of connecting people of colour with mental health resources.

“You can do anything here. You can work. You can take meetings. You can hang out. You can go to events. You can also meet with different practitioners here at Ethel’s Club,” Austin told Business Insider.

On January 1, 2019, Austin opened Ethel’s Club’s doors. Austin named the club after her grandma, Ethel, the matriarch of her family.

“It felt very moment making. It’s a new year. I’m doing this.”

Business Insider got an up-close look inside the club.

Ethel’s Club is tucked away in a trendy, industrial part of Brooklyn.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

It’s in Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg neighbourhood.

Google Maps

More than 200 members enjoy the space daily.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

There are two types of memberships: a full-access membership that costs $US195 per month and an events membership that costs $US65 per month.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

When you walk in, you’re immediately greeted by large, beautiful plants and a boutique featuring products made by people of colour.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

“Our intention is to recognise and give power to your presence, voice, and needs,” founder Naj Austin wrote on the club’s website.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The decor is best described as a mix of Afro-centric traditions matched with fun, whimsical designs.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Member Alejandro Luperon, pictured, says he feels “relaxed” and “productive” when in the space.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

There’s a theatre space that doubles as a coworking area during the day. At night, the stadium seating is packed for people attending workshops.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Every month, Ethel’s Club shows movies and documentaries featuring people of colour.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Austin said she wants the space to “spark joy.”

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Most of the decorations, including the plants, were made by people of colour, and everything in the space was sourced by women of colour.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Ethel’s Club features a library of about 200 books on topics including migration, race, ethnicity, diaspora, and art.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Every Monday, there’s a group therapy session for writers to reflect on their work and how it relates to their emotional state.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

In the wellness room, members can access a variety of sources including group therapy, meditation, and reiki. Austin said she purposely used glass doors so that others can see the wellness activities going on, and be encouraged to join.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Austin keeps a list of mental health practitioners, entrepreneurs, and artists who are interested in hosting events at the space.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Ethel’s Club has a spacious kitchen that offers snacks like non-GMO popcorn and vegan “jerky.”

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

All the snacks available for purchase are made by entrepreneurs of colour.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

There’s a rotating art gallery near the library. Austin said she wishes she could keep the art from each rotation.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

A podcast room is available for full-access members to use free of charge.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Austin said she’s looking into hosting podcast-making events to teach members how to create their own.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

There are two phone booths for members looking to make a personal call. Austin designed the wallpaper herself using vintage magazines.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Applications to the club are accepted on a rolling basis.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Its founder, Naj Austin, pictured, plans on growing the concept of Ethel’s Club nationwide and is actively looking at other cities.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

“We believe that people of colour are long overdue for a space that centres the whole of their identity and experiences,” Austin wrote on the club’s website.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

