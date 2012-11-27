See Inside Deutsch LA: The Agency That Brought You Little Darth Vader

Photo: Deutsch LA

Last week, we visited Deutsch’s massive LA office to talk about everything from Super Bowl — don’t expect any dogs this year — to the company’s digital endeavours.But when I saw the awesome creative work that was displayed around the office, ranging from vintage Volkswagens to props from Dr. Pepper shoots, I couldn’t help but take snap some pictures of Detusch LA’s cool office space.



The shop even has a “Like” button that lights up whenever the agency’s Facebook page gets Liked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.