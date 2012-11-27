See Inside Deutsch LA: The Agency That Brought You Little Darth Vader

Laura Stampler
Photo: Deutsch LA

Last week, we visited Deutsch’s massive LA office to talk about everything from Super Bowl — don’t expect any dogs this year — to the company’s digital endeavours.But when I saw the awesome creative work that was displayed around the office, ranging from vintage Volkswagens to props from Dr. Pepper shoots, I couldn’t help but take snap some pictures of Detusch LA’s cool office space.

The shop even has a “Like” button that lights up whenever the agency’s Facebook page gets Liked.

Welcome to Deutsch LA, the hot So-Cal shop that does creative work for Volkswagen, Dr. Pepper, and Playstation, to name a few.

Need a refresher?

Remember the Little Darth Vader VW Super Bowl spot?

Yeah, that's them.

Orange bicycles, which match the office's colour scheme, are located throughout the workspace so employees can bike through Playa Vista to grab some lunch.

Employees aren't encouraged to try to ride off to lunch on these skateboard tables.

Madison Avenue can be jealous of Deutsch LA's 80 degree November weather.

Here's the spot:

Here's the vending machine Thor destroyed in a joint Dr. Pepper/Marvel ad.

Stan Lee was also in the commercial:

Those spots were finished in these editing areas. This hall is called Mr. Ed.

Here's a view of Deutsch LA from the second floor.

You might have noticed a strange line of white pods.

These are conference rooms where major meetings or brainstorming sessions are held.

All of that work sure can get stressful. Luckily Deutsch has a masseuse come in once a week.

People can also de-stress with some candy. But only if they have 25 cents.

Walking down Deutsch LA's halls, visitors can see inspiration boards that capture the spirit of the shop's clients. Like a real-life Pinterest.

When Deutsch LA won the coveted Volkswagen account in 2009, VW sent over a classic bus to display in the office.

Creatives can step inside for some inspiration.

The car does have a few miles on it though ...

A cool charging station is located right outside the vintage car.

Deutsch proudly displays clients throughout the office.

Branding can be seen overlooking a main office gathering space. This is where the shop brings in speakers for a lecture series called Deutsch Commons Live.

The space also houses the shop's Foosball and pool tables.

Not to mention this cool Snapple ping pong table.

You almost can't turn around without seeing something client-related. Here's a Happy Cow, created by Deutsch LA for the California Milk Advisory Board.

The cow is neighbours with a life-sized statue of a Helghast infantry trooper from PS#'s Killzone trilogy.

Right next to the infantry trooper is this equally cheery PS3 evil clown. Deutsch actually set up a campaign where they took this and other props to the desert and set up a way for fans to shoot them from their own computers. Those are real bullet holes.

But even though Playstation is a client, we found a Nintendo 64 lying around the office.

But don't worry, there's a Playstation game room, too.

That houses some of the shop's many awards.

And that's the end of our Deutsch office tour!

