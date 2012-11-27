See Inside Deutsch LA: The Agency That Brought You Little Darth Vader

Photo: Deutsch LA
Last week, we visited Deutsch’s massive LA office to talk about everything from Super Bowl — don’t expect any dogs this year — to the company’s digital endeavours.But when I saw the awesome creative work that was displayed around the office, ranging from vintage Volkswagens to props from Dr. Pepper shoots, I couldn’t help but take snap some pictures of Detusch LA’s cool office space.
The shop even has a “Like” button that lights up whenever the agency’s Facebook page gets Liked.
Welcome to Deutsch LA, the hot So-Cal shop that does creative work for Volkswagen, Dr. Pepper, and Playstation, to name a few.
Orange bicycles, which match the office's colour scheme, are located throughout the workspace so employees can bike through Playa Vista to grab some lunch.
Walking down Deutsch LA's halls, visitors can see inspiration boards that capture the spirit of the shop's clients. Like a real-life Pinterest.
When Deutsch LA won the coveted Volkswagen account in 2009, VW sent over a classic bus to display in the office.
Branding can be seen overlooking a main office gathering space. This is where the shop brings in speakers for a lecture series called Deutsch Commons Live.
You almost can't turn around without seeing something client-related. Here's a Happy Cow, created by Deutsch LA for the California Milk Advisory Board.
The cow is neighbours with a life-sized statue of a Helghast infantry trooper from PS#'s Killzone trilogy.
Right next to the infantry trooper is this equally cheery PS3 evil clown. Deutsch actually set up a campaign where they took this and other props to the desert and set up a way for fans to shoot them from their own computers. Those are real bullet holes.
