Look Inside The Stunning New Cafe Where Apple Employees Eat Their Meals

Like many other big tech companies in Silicon Valley, Apple is known for serving its employees some pretty amazing food.

In addition to its main cafeteria — which is open to the public — Apple operates a number of smaller, more exclusive, cafes near its Infinite Loop campus.

In June, the company opened a gorgeous new cafeteria designed by Foster + Partners, the architectural firm behind Apple’s upcoming “spaceship” headquarters.

The new building is located at the corner of Bandley and Alves Drive in Cupertino. It’s gorgeous, with lots of steel-and-glass details that are reminiscent of an Apple store. Only Apple employees are allowed in here.

