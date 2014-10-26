Look Inside The Stunning New Cafe Where Apple Employees Eat Their Meals

Madeline Stone
Caffe macs alves appleInstagram, @arashmoradi

Like many other big tech companies in Silicon Valley, Apple is known for serving its employees some pretty amazing food.

In addition to its main cafeteria — which is open to the public — Apple operates a number of smaller, more exclusive, cafes near its Infinite Loop campus.

In June, the company opened a gorgeous new cafeteria designed by Foster + Partners, the architectural firm behind Apple’s upcoming “spaceship” headquarters. 

The new building is located at the corner of Bandley and Alves Drive in Cupertino. It’s gorgeous, with lots of steel-and-glass details that are reminiscent of an Apple store. Only Apple employees are allowed in here.

The new Caffe Macs at Alves opened in Cupertino in June 2014.

The 21,468-square-foot building was a long-time coming; Cupertino's Planning Commission approved the project in April 2012. A sharp-cornered roof makes it look a lot like an Apple store.

And huge walls of glass give you a good view to what's going on inside.

Once inside, there are plenty of food options to choose from.

And the food is just as pretty as the decor. Here's a gorgeous plate of Fanny Bay oysters.

Pork buns are another delicious option.

As are dungeness crab nachos.

The new Caffe Macs also has a high-tech TopBrewer by Scanomat, which can brew a cup of coffee after just a few taps on an iPad.

It's no surprise Apple employees love lunchtime.

Once they have made their food selection, they can choose a seat in this open area.

There's a lot of foliage in the middle of the room.

But employees can also dine al fresco if they want.

The two-story building also houses meeting rooms and a lounge area.

The kitchen and dining areas are supposed to be smaller versions of plans the company has for its new headquarters.

The sleek, contemporary design is a good indication of what's to come for Apple's new home.

