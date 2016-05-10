Take a look inside A-Rod's modern Miami home

Bjorn Wallander for Architectural Digest The saltwater pool is just one of the sleek perks of A-Rod’s design-conscious digs.

Baseball star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez is living large at a chic modernist home in Coral Gables, Florida.

His 11,000-square-foot home is filled with art from the likes of Andy Warhol and Keith Haring. It boasts an indoor basketball court and is landscaped with environmentally friendly artificial grass.

“Travelling as much as I do, what I really wanted was someplace peaceful, where I could rest and recover and be with my daughters,” Rodriguez told Architectural Digest for his home’s cover feature in the design magazine. “The words I kept thinking were long term. I kept imagining my kids rushing home from college for the holidays.”

He picked up the property back in 2013 for $2.69 million, Curbed Miami reports, and now lives in the custom-made, single-story home with his two young daughters. Take a peek below.

Outside, A-Rod and his family can take full advantage of the Florida weather with this pristine saltwater pool, which is inset into the artificial lawn. Bjorn Wallander for Architectural Digest Here's A-Rod in his kitchen with his daughters Natasha and Ella. Industrial materials and textures like steel and concrete are used liberally throughout, and contrast with glossy tile and polished wood. Bjorn Wallander for Architectural Digest In the living room, walls of blackened-steel panels face off against a shag carpet and plush couches. The high-end artworks are by Keith Haring (left) and Andy Warhol (right). That piece in red is a portrait of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Bjorn Wallander for Architectural Digest In the evening, the home glows. Rodriguez told Architectural Digest that he and his daughters enjoy spending their weekends relaxing by the pool, barbecuing, and playing Monopoly. Bjorn Wallander for Architectural Digest

