Look How The Yen Has Supplanted The Euro As The Only Currency That Matters

Two months ago, we might have checked a euro chart, and from that alone been able to guess the direction of the market.



That’s over.

The market’s new master is the yen.

The overnight action — which has not been violent by any means — provides a nice glimpse of the market’s mechanics.

First, S&P futures starting from Friday afternoon:

And the yen, over basically the same time period.

It’s not a perfect mirror image. But it’s clear that as the yen weakened overnight, so too did US futures improve, at roughly the same pace and time.

As long as this continues, and as long as US observers are obsessed with whether we’re going down the Japan route, we’re going to be talking about the yen a lot.

