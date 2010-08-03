Look How Much The GLD ETF Dominates The Gold Market

The World Gold Council’s latest snapshot of the global gold industry once again highlights just how dominant gold ETFs have become in this market. And it’s not just any gold ETFs, but specifically the SPDR Gold Shares — ticker: GLD — that controls a ridiculous amount of the precious metal.



On the chart below, the GLD is represented by that huge yellow blob in the middle.

See the full breakdown of the report here >

Photo: World Gold Council

