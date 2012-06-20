Look How Many Government Workers We've Fired Since 2009

To listen to some people tell it, you’d think the size of America’s government was ballooning by the day.



Nope.

Especially at the state and local level, it’s shrinking.

This chart from Rich Yamarone, chief economist at Bloomberg, shows how many state and local workers have been canned over the past 4 years:

Photo: Bloomberg, BLS

Well, what about federal government employees. The federal government’s ballooning, right? All those faceless, lazy bureaucrats wasting our money and ruining our economy?

Nope.

The Federal government has been shrinking in the past couple of years, too.

Here’s a chart of ALL government employees:

Photo: St. Louis Fed

In other words, it’s not people that are causing our massive budget deficits. It’s just spending (mainly entitlement programs) and tax revenue (too low relative to expenses).

