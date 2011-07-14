Look How Foreclosure Costs Are Exploding For JPMorgan

Photo: emseearr via flickr

JPMorgan just reported strong earnings for Q2, but this is an interesting line from the announcement:Noninterest expense was $5.6 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 32%, from the prior year, driven by elevated foreclosure and default-related costs, including $1.0 billion for estimated costs of foreclosure-related matters.



That’s a huge, bottom-line killing jump in costs.

It’s exactly what Chris Whalen forecasted earlier this year, when he talked about the surge in operating costs: Whether it’s mowing the lawns, handling the foreclosure process, or warding off people trying to steal the copper pipes in houses, these foreclosures are costing JPMorgan a fortune.

