Look How Fast The Occupy Wall Street Protests Are Spreading

Recorded Future is a company that tries to predict future market and political events based on inputs from news reports, social networks, blogs, and many other sources.



The company has been doing some analysis of the Occupy Wall Street protests, and recently posted this video showing how fast they’re spreading around the world. It’s amazing to see the point about 35 seconds in where it went from a few select cities to communities all over the U.S.

See also: This Man Can Predict The Future: Recorded Future CEO Christopher Ahlberg.

