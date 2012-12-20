Look How Confused People Are Over McAfee The Alleged Killer And McAfee The Antivirus Brand

McAfee, but not the one you think it is.

Photo: Reuters/Jorge Dan Lopez

There’s one giant risk when you name your company after yourself: What if that name becomes its own scandal?That seems to have happened to McAfee, the antivirus software maker whose founder, John McAfee, is now wanted for an alleged murder in Belize. John McAfee founded the company but left in 1994.



Although the company and the man haven’t had a meaningful relationship with each other in more than 15 years, consumers quickly re-connected the two when the international manhunt for McAfee began — and punished the company’s reputation as a result. Here’s YouGov BrandIndex’s ranking of the company’s reputation over time, compared to rival Symantec:

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

