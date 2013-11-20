Why You Should Look For 'Thought Diversity' In New Hires

When it comes to hiring talent, one CEO says she looks for a “diversity of thought” first and foremost.

Paulett Eberhart, CEO of client services firm CDI Corporation, told the Wall Street Journal she always looks for thought diversity in the candidates she interviews. That means looking for people that bring different backgrounds and experiences to the table and, importantly, might be different from her.

“I look for: Do they have global insight? Do they have a view on the industries that we serve?” says Eberhart. “I think that’s very important.”

After that, Eberhart says she also looks for the basics. “Last but certainly not least, are they smart people? Are they energetic? Are they individuals that you would enjoy working with?” she asks, adding that she places a premium on people who will be honest.

Eberhart isn’t the first one to zero in on the notion of thought diversity. A study published this summer by Deloitte, a consulting and professional services company, found that cultivating diversity of thought in a business could boost innovation and creative problem-solving.

