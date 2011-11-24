Look for These Three IPOs in the Next Two Years

No, it’s not Facebook and Twitter. When you talk about the IPO market in 2012 and 2013, everyone wants to talk about Facebook and Twitter! There are more hot companies in the market right now, and many are getting primed for liquidity events in the next two years. Some of them may be new to you, which makes the prospect of learning about them now that much more exciting.



Let’s take a look at four prospective IPOs, courtesy of VentureBeat:

1. oDesk: this company is looking to do to talent what cloud computing has done to technology, something called ‘labour as a service’. It has a network of individual contributors (mostly in tech, for now), vetted by the firm before being made available to clients. Look for the IPO to come 12 to 24 months from now.

2. Cyber-Ark: identity and access management are hot in a world where regulation is on the rise, and that’s the sort of service this company provides. Cyber-Ark has a 12-year history, more than 900 customers (with around 35 per cent of the Fortune 100) and solid growth.

3. Digby: mobile makes everyone drool, and it’s one area that the major social media players have failed to master. So, it’s safe to say that we haven’t seen the real mobile wave in the IPO market yet. With rich apps for mobile, including remote storefronts, Digby has the right pieces, it seems.

Source: VentureBeat

