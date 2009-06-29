Look For Oil Prices To Slide In Q3

The U.S. cap and trade bill is a mess. [FT]
Obama disses protectionist language in climate bill. [NYT]
When stimulus funds run out, will anyone finance clean tech? [NYT]
Paul Krugman: Politicians that voted against the climate bill are treasoners. [NYT]
GE scoring big on the back of the bank rescue. [WaPo]
A dust storm delays the bidding for Iraq’s oil fields. [Energy Source]
Dow Chemical teams with Algenol to build a bioreactor for algae. [NYT]
Valero builds a wind farm for its refinery. [WSJ]
Bamboo bikes! Greenest bike ever? [ABC News]
Utilities and factories benefit more than oil companies from climate bill. [Bloomberg]
BP closes its alternative energy offices, slashes the budget. [Guardian]
Commodity rally may die as supply expands and hedge funds sell off. [Bloomberg]
