Look For Oil Prices To Slide In Q3

The U.S. cap and trade bill is a mess. [FT]

Obama disses protectionist language in climate bill. [NYT]

When stimulus funds run out, will anyone finance clean tech? [NYT]

Paul Krugman: Politicians that voted against the climate bill are treasoners. [NYT]

GE scoring big on the back of the bank rescue. [WaPo]

A dust storm delays the bidding for Iraq’s oil fields. [Energy Source]

Dow Chemical teams with Algenol to build a bioreactor for algae. [NYT]

Valero builds a wind farm for its refinery. [WSJ]

Bamboo bikes! Greenest bike ever? [ABC News]

Utilities and factories benefit more than oil companies from climate bill. [Bloomberg]

BP closes its alternative energy offices, slashes the budget. [Guardian]

Commodity rally may die as supply expands and hedge funds sell off. [Bloomberg]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.