These High-Rise Buildings Aren't Being pummelled By Giant Ocean Waves

A pilot in Panama City, Fla., captured an incredible image of wave-like clouds flowing over high-rise buildings on the coastline Sunday (via The Huffington Post).



The striking photograph was shot by JR Hott of Panhandle Helicopters and was picked up by CNN after making its rounds on Twitter over the weekend.

According to Weather Expert Dr. Greg Forbes, the low-hanging clouds only form when the relative humidity is “just right,” which is why the cloud formation is such a rare sight.

