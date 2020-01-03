2019 was the year MoviePass died in spectacular fashion. Here's the inside story of how it happened.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider MoviePass.

2019 was the year the movie-ticket subscription service MoviePass closed its doors.

Business Insider covered the inside stories of the company’s rise and fall.

Here’s a curated selection of our coverage.

It’s not often that outside-the-box thinking happens in the movie-theatre business, which has – broadly speaking – been doing the same thing for decades. And that’s what made MoviePass so special.

The idea of taking a monthly subscription plan and plugging it into the theatrical experience isn’t new. It’s been going on for years overseas, particularly in Europe. But making the plan so attractive that it caught fire in the US and became impossible for the theatre giants to ignore – that was the magic MoviePass had. And it was also its curse.

After the company lowered its subscription price to $US10 a month to see a movie per day in 2017, the industry watched to see if MoviePass could sustain itself financially. But when subscriber numbers shot into the millions, and the company was still paying theatres full price for most tickets ordered, the finances deteriorated and the startup’s dream began to die.

The company blew through hundreds of millions of dollars and then unravelled from the inside when the staff revolted and the parent company’s stock was delisted from the Nasdaq. The service eventually shut down in September.

It was a wild ride.

