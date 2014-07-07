Scary 16-Car Crash Delays Nascar Race

Twenty laps into the Coke Zero 500 things got a little crazy and very dangerous.

A 16-car crash led to a huge pileup and some of the race’s biggest names getting knocked out of contention.

It started when Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. got loose ahead of the pack. Kevin Harvick told USA Today that he then “got squirrely.” Jeff Gordon reportedly tried to avoid a crash and that started the huge wreck.

Along with Gordon, notable drivers Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were all involved in the crash, according to People. And not all of them were able to continue (though Patrick and Earnhardt did).

Aric Almirola ended up winning the race which was ultimately shortened by rain.

You can see the full crash on YouTube here:

