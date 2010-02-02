Look At This Future-Generation Crushing Budget Obama Just Unveiled

The ink is barely dry on Barack Obama’s new budget and the Republican response is already out.



The GOP’s argument: Obama just saddled this and future generations with insane amounts of debt as far as they eye can see.

Bear in mind, this is partisan stuff, and many would argue that the argument is overstated, that the risks aren’t that bad, and that the economy would be much worse with inaction.

Check out their charts >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.