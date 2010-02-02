Look At This Future-Generation Crushing Budget Obama Just Unveiled

Gregory White
Budget 2011

The ink is barely dry on Barack Obama’s new budget and the Republican response is already out.

The GOP’s argument: Obama just saddled this and future generations with insane amounts of debt as far as they eye can see.

Bear in mind, this is partisan stuff, and many would argue that the argument is overstated, that the risks aren’t that bad, and that the economy would be much worse with inaction.

Check out their charts >

You thought Bush was bad?

The stimulus has obviously taken its toll.

Spending Restraint? What Restraint?

Everything Is Going Up, Up, Up

Obama Is No Deficit Hawk

National debt exploded once Democrats took over Congress.

Same too with debt held by the public.

Now look at debt as a share of the GDP.

Public Share Of Debt Is Booming.

