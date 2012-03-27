This Is What Happens Facebook Engineers Go On The Roof With Beer, Paint Rollers, And Chalk

Facebook hackathons are getting crazier.



During a recent one, a couple dozen engineers and designers climbed on the roof with chalk, paint rollers, and beer, to paint a 42-foot QR code.

Mark Pike, who is part of the Intellectual Property team at Facebook, is the person behind of this gigantic QR code.

He was inspired after reading Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s blog post that encouraged employees to spray paint and decorate the new Facebook office.

Pike took Zuckerberg’s idea of “Space Hackathon” literally. Pike wanted the QR code to be seen from space.

The hardest part was figuring out what they were going to make the QR codes with:

He wondered: Should we build it out of wood? He decided: Too costly. Too hard to get up on the roof. It’ll rot. It’ll blow away.

He wondered: How about tile? He decided: Too heavy. Too expensive. Too difficult to paint.

He wondered: Has anybody actually been up there yet? What if we just paint directly on the roof?

He decided: Problem solved.

They finished around midnight. So the next day, they flew a tiny quadcopter to capture the site. A Canon SD790IS camera was strapped to it and snapped this... Someone wrote that the QR code doesn't work as is. But offers a way to fix it... But there's a chance that it could actually work. Guess you'll have to try it out...

