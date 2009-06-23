"Look At This F----ing Hipster" Gets A Book Deal

St. Martin’s Press will publish a book version of comedian Joe Mande’s Tumblr blog Look At This Fucking Hipster.



LATFH is a blog about young people dressed in silly clothes. It was originally going to be titled Is That A Hipster? because every time its author’s father came to visit him in Brooklyn, all he could do was point at all the strangely dressed young people and ask.

Compete.com says the site saw 135,000 unique visitors in May, the same month it started.

Look At This Fucking Hipster is just the latest Tumblr blog to get a book deal, following “This Is Why You’re Fat” (HarperStudio), “Pets Who Want to Kill Themselves” (Three Rivers Press), “Postcards From Yo Momma” (Hyperion).

