Look At This Creepy Japanese Steve Jobs Action Doll --  It Costs $US200

Jim Edwards
Steve JobsLegend Toys

Legend Toys, a Japanese “collectibles” company, is selling a
Steve Jobs action dollfor $US199.99.

For that sum, you get a 1/6th scale model of the late Apple founder, staring intently. He comes in either a 1970’s version, featuring a tailored suit, or a 1980’s version, following the switch to turtlenecks and jeans.

The Jobs doll is somewhat poseable, as the accessories include “three pairs of hands.”

Here’s another look:

Steve JobsLegend Toys

To show how “realistic” the doll is, here it’s posed with what we presume is a Jobs waxwork mannequin at Madame Tussaud’s in Hong Kong:

Steve jobsLegend Toys

And note the pores in its skin:

Steve JobsLegend Toys

Tagged In

apple sai-us steve jobs