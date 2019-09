Advertising is often a bit misleading, but this poster from Party City pushes that evil little asterisk as far as it can possibly go.



All Items*

*Excludes seasonal items. Select items only.

From Laura Northup at the Consumerist:

Photo: Consumerist

