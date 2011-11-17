Look At These Hideous Christmas Trees Designed By Celebrities

Macy’s Christmas charity promotion for the Make-A-Wish foundation revolves around 14 Christmas trees designed by such luminaries as Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Madonna and Jessica Simpson.



The trees were advertised in full-page Sunday newspaper ads starting last week in hopes of attracting people to bid on them in an auction for the charity. But it’s clear that some of these star-name designers have turned in duds — bids are widely spread, with Ralph Lauren, Rachel Roy and Sean John attracting top dollar while hideous trees submitted by Madonna, Klein, Kenneth Cole and Jessica Simpson trail the pack by a wide margin. You can place a bid yourself here.

As you can see by Klein’s tree, pictured here, the spirit of Christmas appears to have eluded him: It’s a brutal edifice of steel and fluorescent lights. Macy’s describes it as “breathtaking in its sculptural simplicity.” Whatever. The bid on it was just $475 at the time of writing.

It could all change, the deadline for final bids is Dec. 2.

