Brokers Drooling Over Kate Upton

Check out these photos of brokers at Cantor Fitzgerald practically drooling over supermodel/Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton.



The blonde bombshell and a bunch of other celebrities and pro athletes are participating in Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day to commemorate those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Upton, however, seems to be the hottest commodity on the trading floor today.

Photo: Twitter.com/CFCharityDay

Photo: Twitter.com/CFCharityDay

SEE ALSO: Kate Upton and Ryan Lochte Are Taking Over Cantor Fitzgerald’s Trading Floor Today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.