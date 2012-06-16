Awesome Pictures Of Jets Smashing The Sound Barrier

Photo: U.S. Navy

For an aeroplane to break the sound barrier, it must hit speeds of about 770 mph — when it does that a couple of things happen.All the air in front of the craft gets pushed together, can’t get out of its own way — and when that magic number gets hit — the air finally breaks free and crashes behind the plane causing a sonic boom.



The boom is literally an explosion of sound waves that travel with the plane as long as it’s flying at that speed.

But the moment that first barrage of air pounds back over the aeroplane it sometimes condenses or sweeps up vapor from the jets engine, moisture in the air, and even sea water — resulting in some pictures like these.

Hat tip to reader Dave Mandoza for clueing us in on this collection of shots.

