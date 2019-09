On news that talks between the Liberal Democrats and Labour have broken off, all-but assuring that government is controlled by the Conservatives, the pound is going nuts. Looks like the market is eager to see a financially responsible UK (in theory) with no intentional at all of joining the euro.



From FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

