Look At The Incredible 'Hunger Games' Costumes On The Fashion Tumblr 'Capitol Couture'

Lionsgate has launched “Capitol Couture,” a Tumblr that is exclusively dedicated to the fashion of “The Hunger Games.”



Costumes played a huge role in the best-selling book series, so fans have been anxiously anticipating any glimpse into the adapted movie’s wardrobe for months. Thus far, the fashion Tumblr boasts the most in-depth look into the world of Panem, the dystopian society in which the Hunger Games take place. Ever since the site went live Tuesday, fashion bloggers have been hooked, perusing Effie Trinket (an unrecognizable Elizabeth Banks)’s closet full of Alexander McQueen.

“Capitol Couture” is Lionsgate’s latest move in their aggressive, online marketing campaign for the highly anticipated film.

Last month, to celebrate the 100-day mark until the film’s March 23 release, Lionsgate hid 100 puzzle pieces on 100 different sites around the web. (Fans immediately began to piece the puzzle together and Tweet out the solution).

The Mary Sue, however, has uncovered an interesting puzzle piece behind Lionsgate’s own digital campaign: All of the film’s virtual marketing sites are registered with a “.pn” domain — ostensibly to mimic Panem.

The thing is, “.pn” is owned by a group of islands in the British Overseas Territories called the Pitcairn Islands, population 50. According to Styleite, Lionsgate now owns at least 36 .pn domains.

