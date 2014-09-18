Apple Proclaims IOS 8 'The Biggest Release Since The Launch Of The App Store'

Apple is really psyched about its newest software for your iPhone and iPad.

This is how the company describes iOS 8 on its upgrade notification screen:

We know the new features we are most excited to use like Messages, ‘Continuity,’ and iCloud Drive (which Apple has already warned people not to use yet).

Plus, app makers have added a bunch of new iOS 8 features to their apps, too, including support for PhotoKit and HealthKit, and ‘app extensions’ that will allow apps to communicate with one another and even project UI elements to define how their content is seen, shared, and acted upon in other apps.

Ready to upgrade? Here’s how.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.