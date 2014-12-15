Look At The Air Traffic Clearing Over The Sydney CBD As The Siege Unfolds

Screenshot: FlightRadar24

Flights are being re-routed over the centre of Sydney amid an evolving hostage situation in the centre of the city.

An armed man has taken a number of hostages – believed to be 13 in total – at a cafe in the city and a black Islamic flag was draped in the window. Heavily armed police have surrounded the building and several blocks in the area have been sealed off under an expanding police cordon.

The screengrab above shows how the airspace over the city cleared. The airspace has not been shut down, but flights are being re-routed away from the CBD including along the busy north-south corridor that passes over Sydney Harbour close to the city centre.

Qantas said in a statement that flights were running to schedule although being re-routed around the CBD.

