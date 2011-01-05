Look At The Amazing Sand Monsters Glenn Beck Made Over His Christmas Vacation

What did you accomplish over your Christmas vacation?



Glenn Beck began his by making his first ever sand castle, and a few days later, he was a full-fledged sand monster artist, even making fictional animals and creating new sand species.

He posts pictures of his amazing creations on his website, with some insightful commentary about the sand sculpture process.

“Why can’t I relax like everyone else?” he asked.

