Look At The Amazing Sand Monsters Glenn Beck Made Over His Christmas Vacation

Ujala Sehgal
Sand Shark

What did you accomplish over your Christmas vacation?

Glenn Beck began his by making his first ever sand castle, and a few days later, he was a full-fledged sand monster artist, even making fictional animals and creating new sand species.

He posts pictures of his amazing creations on his website, with some insightful commentary about the sand sculpture process.

“Why can’t I relax like everyone else?” he asked.

How it all began...

Sand Santa

Amazing Sand Dragon, with seaweed flames

And finally, to scare the kids, Sharktopus

