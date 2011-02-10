Look At That! A Budget Expert Is Slamming Bernanke On The Subject Of Monetary Policy

Photo: CNBC

Ben Bernanke is speaking in front of Congress right now.The highlight is the showdown between boy wonder Paul Ryan and the Chairman.



Ryan is an expert on budgetary policy, but of course like everyone else these days he also moonlights as a monetary policy expert, so he’s holding up today’s WSJ, which apparently has an article about INFLATION FEARS SPREADING!

Ryan basically is arguing that there will eventually be a huge interest rate surge.

We’ll but back in if we hear anything notable.

