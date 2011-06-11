Look At How Strange Your Online Life Is

Imagine if your real life was like your online life.



You’d walk up to people you barely knew and ask them if they want to be your friend — and try to convince them by showing them your photos. You would walk around to objects and people and put little “Like” signs on them. You’d wear your relationship status on your sleeve — literally. And when you followed people you’d really follow them.

Here, see for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

