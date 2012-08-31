Look At How Much Shell Is Paying To Militants, Gangs And 'Kill And Go' Police In Nigeria

Shell Oil Company allegedly paid hundreds of millions of dollars to the oppressive Nigerian government for “security” at the height of conflicts in the region, according to a report from watchdog group Platform based on leaked internal data.



Payments included $127 million to armed militants and criminal gangs between 2007 and 2009, according to the report. Tens of millions of dollars more went to police known in Nigeria as “kill and go” suggesting they can kill civilians and walk away with impunity.

The infographic below gives a breakdown of Shell’s spending on “security”:

