Look At Barclays Fun PR Initiative: Sponsoring London's Bikes-For-Hire

London’s new Bikes for Hire program is sponsored by Barclays.



The bikes work kind of like ZipCars, except they are much cheaper and better for both the environment and your body.

Now imagine if people could ride Goldman Sachs-sponsored bikes around the City.

Sponsoring a fun, healthy activity seems like a much better way for Goldman to spend $WhateverItCosts to hire a film-maker to create a Goldman documentary.

Now, if Goldman: The Movie turns out to be better than this little cartoon Barclays made about their new bikes, we’ll eat our words but the chances look slim to none. This cartoon is highly entertaining.

(Thanks to Jonathan Lloyd for his picture of the bike.)



