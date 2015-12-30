These happy people love their VW buses

Matthew DeBord
It’s official name is the “Volkswagen Transporter,” but you probably know it as the VW Bus. This remarkable vehicle entered production since 1950 and occupies a unique place in the global visual consciousness. It was built until 2013, when the assembly lines in Brazil shut down.

In its 1960s hippie incarnation, it became the inspiration for the character of Filmore in the “Cars” movies.

But it didn’t vanish after the Summer of Love.

Plenty of vintage VW buses are still around, as are later versions. At a gathering in England last year to celebrate the vehicle’s 60th birthday in the United Kingdom, owners posed for portraits with their beloved buses. The photos were all taken with an iPhone and then filtered.

Matt Lawton's model dates all the way back to 1959!

But he's outdone by Grant Goree's 1958!

Sue Bunclark has kept her '64 in great shape.

As has Daniel Vosloo, whose bus is from 1965.

Fast forward a decade and you get Simon Peacock's bus from 1977.

The '80s are represented by Nadine Smith's 1989 Transporter.

The appeal of the ride lives on! Zack Lawton rolls around in a 2006 Transporter.

Sally Lawton owns a nearly new version -- hers is from the 2010 model year.

Nicola Rousseau also has a 2010.



