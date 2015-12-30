These happy people love their VW buses

It’s official name is the “Volkswagen Transporter,” but you probably know it as the VW Bus. This remarkable vehicle entered production since 1950 and occupies a unique place in the global visual consciousness. It was built until 2013, when the assembly lines in Brazil shut down.

In its 1960s hippie incarnation, it became the inspiration for the character of Filmore in the “Cars” movies.

But it didn’t vanish after the Summer of Love.

Plenty of vintage VW buses are still around, as are later versions. At a gathering in England last year to celebrate the vehicle’s 60th birthday in the United Kingdom, owners posed for portraits with their beloved buses. The photos were all taken with an iPhone and then filtered.

