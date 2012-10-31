Look At All The Storm Damage In Central Park

While the flooding didn’t reach Central Park, there is still a lot of damage. Trees are down everywhere, some are completely uprooted, and many are blocking pathways.



Here are some photos:

Trees down around the tennis courts:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

A tree down in water:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

Trees are also completely uprooted:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

Completely blocked paths:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

The park is still dangerous to be walking through as some branches are just broken and could easily fall at any minute:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

Trees from the park are falling outside its boarders:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

Another uprooted tree blocking a path:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

Trees down up near the reservoir too:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

Fallen trees on the baseball diamonds:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

Another huge, old tree completely uprooted:

Photo: Kamelia Angelova

