Look At All The Storm Damage In Central Park

While the flooding didn’t reach Central Park, there is still a lot of damage. Trees are down everywhere, some are completely uprooted, and many are blocking pathways.
Here are some photos:
Trees down around the tennis courts:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
A tree down in water:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
Trees are also completely uprooted:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
Completely blocked paths:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
The park is still dangerous to be walking through as some branches are just broken and could easily fall at any minute:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
Trees from the park are falling outside its boarders:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
Another uprooted tree blocking a path:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
Trees down up near the reservoir too:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
Fallen trees on the baseball diamonds:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
Another huge, old tree completely uprooted:
Photo: Kamelia Angelova
