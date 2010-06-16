Look At All The Micro-Celebs You've Never Heard Of Microsoft Lined Up For Its Kinect Launch

Photo: AP

Microsoft (MSFT) launched a “Wii-Killer” called Kinect at a big event in Los Angeles this week.It was a big, splashy affair, complete with elephants and giant video screens.



The weirdest thing of all, though, was all the “celebrities” you’ve never heard of that Microsoft somehow managed to drag out to its red carpet.

It’s funny, the lengths Microsoft goes to jazz up these launch events. Meanwhile, a simple demo from Apple’s crotetchy old CEO has people lining up around the block to pre-order the latest version of its phone.

Joe Manganiello arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Josie Goldberg arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Geoffrey Arend, left, and Christina Hendricks arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Rosario Dawson arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Raven-Symone arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Christina Moore arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Abigail Spencer arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) B.D. Freeman arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Jacinda Barrett arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Kristanna Loken arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Jordana Brewster arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Nolwenn Leroy arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Noah Munck arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Rumer Willis, right, and Micah Alberti arrive at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Rich Sommer, left, Virginia Donohoe arrive at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Meaghan Jette Martin, left, and Diego Gonzalez arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Stana Katic arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Brian Geraghty, left, and Billy Lush arrive at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Diego Gonzalez, centre, arrives with his brother and sister at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Clifford Bleszinski arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Xbox) Alison Haislip arrives at the World Premiere of Kinect for Xbox 360 on Sunday, June 13, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Kristian Dowling/AP Images for Xbox) Now step inside the really weird party… Microsoft Throws A Crazy Party For Kinect, Its Wii-Killer

