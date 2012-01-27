Look At All The Junk RIM Plans To Launch This Year

No real surprises here, but BGR’s Jonathan Geller got his hands on RIM’s product roadmap for 2012.



It’s underwhelming.

The first half of the year will be dominated by the current line of BlackBerry devices, including a bunch of variants of the Curve and Bold.

There’s also mention of a PlayBook that can connect to HSPA networks. (That’s the “4G” used by Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile.)

According to the roadmap, it won’t be until September or October that RIM finally introduces its new smartphonerunning BlackBerry 10. (That’s the “device” listed on the map below.)

BlackBerry 10 is RIM’s new OS that it has been working on for more than a year now. It already powers the PlayBook, and the company is betting it will turn the company around when it launches this fall.

BGR has more details, including photos of some of the devices launching this year. In the meantime, here’s the 2012 roadmap:

Photo: BGR

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.