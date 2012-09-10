Look At All The Crazy Things A Young Hedge Funder Has To Forfeit For Duping Investors

Photo: Meetup.com

Remember Anthony “A.J.” Klatch II?In case you don’t, he’s the possibly bi-polar 28-year-old with a “genius IQ” who defrauded investors out of $2.3 million and then bought himself a bunch of fancy cars and a condo.



Last year, Klatch was found guilty of one count each of conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering in a fraudulent scheme involving his TASK Capital Partners hedge fund, according to an FBI release.

Klatch was sentenced five years in prison and ordered to forfeit his assets, according to AL.com’s Brendan Kirby.

Here’s a rundown of some of the stuff he had to fork over [via AL.com].

A 2008 Audi Convertible (not including dealer’s $9,292 interest in the vehicle)

2011 Aston Martin (not including the bank’s $101,818 interest in the vehicle)

A bunch of luxury watches including a Patek Phillipe, Movado, Swiss, Omega, Rolex, a women’s diamond watch.

A diamond cross necklace and 3-carat diamond ring from Blue Nile

A 2008 35-foot Tiara boat

A Cirrus aeroplane

A backpack containing ~$22,513

All money in financial institutions Klatch was involved with including $412,515 seized from CIBC First Caribbean International Bank.

