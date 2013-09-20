Look At All The Bugs And Glitches Tumblr Users Have Found In IOS 7, Apple's New IPhone Software

iOS 7, the latest update to Apple’s software for its iPhones and iPads, is rolling out this week and while everyone is excited to see the way the new operating system looks and feels, some people have noticed that parts of it still need a few tweaks here and there. And they’ve been collected on a Tumblr blog called Sloppy UI.

The errors have been sent in from all over the world. We can’t tell from these screengrabs whether they are bugs in the operating system itself or simply glitches that are unique to the user’s phone.

But they’re interesting nonetheless — Apple’s software doesn’t always work perfectly, it seems. Here are some examples.

This user’s text message bubbles didn’t load properly:

Inconsistent capitalisation of “space” and “search”:

The “return” key in the tweet card keyboard is now missing:

One of these battery indicators is wrong:

This is just a taste issue, frankly:

In the alarm clock, the typography isn’t level:

See more at Sloppy UI on Tumblr.

