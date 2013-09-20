Look At All The Bugs And Glitches Tumblr Users Have Found In IOS 7, Apple's New IPhone Software

Jim Edwards

iOS 7, the latest update to Apple’s software for its iPhones and iPads, is rolling out this week and while everyone is excited to see the way the new operating system looks and feels, some people have noticed that parts of it still need a few tweaks here and there. And they’ve been collected on a Tumblr blog called Sloppy UI.

The errors have been sent in from all over the world. We can’t tell from these screengrabs whether they are bugs in the operating system itself or simply glitches that are unique to the user’s phone.

But they’re interesting nonetheless — Apple’s software doesn’t always work perfectly, it seems. Here are some examples.

This user’s text message bubbles didn’t load properly:

Ios 7 sloppy UISloppy UI / Tumblr

Inconsistent capitalisation of “space” and “search”:

Ios 7 sloppy UISloppy UI / Tumblr

The “return” key in the tweet card keyboard is now missing:

Ios 7 sloppy UISloppy UI / Tumblr

One of these battery indicators is wrong:

Ios 7 sloppy UISloppy UI / Tumblr

This is just a taste issue, frankly:

Ios 7 sloppy UISloppy UI / Tumblr

In the alarm clock, the typography isn’t level:

Ios 7 sloppy UISloppy UI / Tumblr

See more at Sloppy UI on Tumblr.

