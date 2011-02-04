Look Around Your Office -- At Least One Person Is Using Cocaine Right Now

New research from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Heath Services Administration shows that .29% of employees use cocaine at work.



So if you’re in an office of 400, chances are that one of them is using cocaine at work, statistically speaking.

And that’s a decline from before the financial crisis, when the stats were 29% higher.

From Fortune:

The number of Americans using cocaine while at work has declined sharply in the past couple of years, falling 29% between 2008 and 2009 alone, to about .29% of the population.

Shocking. Now guess how many are doing heroin at work.

It’s only .04%, but while coke usage has decreased, heroin usage at work has increased 20%. Prescription drug use has also gone up.

“We’re also seeing dramatic increases in on-the-job use of prescription opiates like oxycodone and oxymorphone,” sold under the brand names Vicodin and Oxycontin, among others, he says. Results from more than 5.5 million tests showed an 18% jump in opiate positives between 2008 and 2009, and a rise of over 40% since 2005.

So one in every ~4,000 people brings needles into the office/video store and shoots up at work. Cool, America.

Research says it’s from “workplace stress,” which seems incredibly counter-intuitive considering we can only imagine that stress increases 10 fold for anyone walking around with needles or an eight ball in the pocket at work.

Also — some on Wall Street apparently think even smoking shows a “lack of discipline,” so imagine what they think of the druggies.

