Look at the ridiculous amount of McDonald's this Aussie badminton player is about to gorge on

Usain Bolt is probably already tucking into 1000 chicken nuggets after winning his third 100m Olympic gold medal.

But fast food eating has a new champion – Aussie badminton player Sawan Serasinghe.

Nineteen months ago, Sawan was in top shape and proud of it as he prepared for Rio:

#Progress ? A photo posted by Sawan Serasinghe (@sawansera) on Dec 26, 2014 at 2:56pm PST

It was his first Olympics, but it ended on the weekend after he bowed out of the doubles in the preliminaries.

And after the initial disappointment, Sawan found something to celebrate. He’s all clear to make the most of the free McDonald’s on offer to athletes in the Olympic Village.

He did, better than anyone we’ve seen so far:

