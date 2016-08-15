Look at the ridiculous amount of McDonald's this Aussie badminton player is about to gorge on

Usain Bolt is probably already tucking into 1000 chicken nuggets after winning his third 100m Olympic gold medal.
But fast food eating has a new champion – Aussie badminton player Sawan Serasinghe.
Nineteen months ago, Sawan was in top shape and proud of it as he prepared for Rio:
It was his first Olympics, but it ended on the weekend after he bowed out of the doubles in the preliminaries.
And after the initial disappointment, Sawan found something to celebrate. He’s all clear to make the most of the free McDonald’s on offer to athletes in the Olympic Village.
He did, better than anyone we’ve seen so far:
Wow what a week it has been in Rio! Have to say I am disappointed about the match today. We definitely had a good chance to stretch the match to three sets toward the end of the second set but couldn't close it out. We would have loved to end our first Olympic campaign with a win against a much higher ranked pair. Although having said that, there are lots of good things to learn from the matches in the last three days playing against more experienced pairs. Can't wait to go back home to start training and keep on improving! Just want to say thanks again to everyone back home for the on going support. Definitely motivated me to fight hard on court everyday! ❤️ Now it's time to eat some junk food after months of eating clean! ?
