The Dodgers Get More Help With Their Finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Cincinnati Reds chief operating officer John Allen will assist Tom Schieffer in monitoring the Los Angeles Dodgers for Major League Baseball.Allen was hired Monday and replaces former San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates executive Dick Freeman. Freeman was selected last week and removed the same day after it was discovered he was a paid consultant last year to the ex-wife of Dodgers owner Frank McCourt.



Allen became the Reds’ controller in 1995 and managing executive a year later. He was chief operating officer from 1999-07. He presided over the construction of Great American Ball Park, which opened in 2003.

In 1996, he was acting owner for 60 days when Marge Schott was suspended for the second time for inflammatory comments.

